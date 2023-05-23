Towards Munich

Fresh from the missed performance of the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, Formula 1 is getting ready this weekend at back on track to contest the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. The race, in which obtaining a great result can also help save the season for those teams who struggled the most at the start of the championship, will almost certainly be decided by Saturday’s qualifying, which on the streets of the Principality assumes capital importance given the very little possibility of overtaking on the track.

The traffic problem

Especially in the initial rounds on Saturday though, in Q1 and Q2the real difficulty for the pilots will be to find the necessary space to carry out your timed lap without facing the obstacle represented by another driver engaged in a slow lap. The history of the Monaco circuit is full of errors and misunderstandings from this point of view, e the role of track engineers will become fundamental. It will be up to them to ‘remotely steer’ the drivers, avoiding both the risk of being ‘stuck up’ behind a slower car and the possibility of in turn receiving a fine for having hindered other drivers.

Hulkenberg’s words

right on theimportance of fluid and precise communication the two Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenbergpresenting the race weekend. “Communication is the key – underlined the German driver, who returned this year to compete as a starter in F1 after three seasons spent as a ‘reserve’ – to ‘survive’ on this narrow track with no real straights, each team and its driver must always be ready to face the many imponderable variables that exist“.

Magnussen’s words

Also aligned with this line of thinking is Hulkenberg’s teammate, the Dane Kevin Magnussen: “Qualifying is the most important part of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend – said the Roskilde native – it is a very short and narrow track and the traffic that builds up before starting the flying lap can often be a problem. It is important to communicate with the team and try to adjust, getting to have a little higher tire and brake temperature before having to regroup in the queue to start the lap“.