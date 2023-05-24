The race that everyone wants to win

The Monaco Grand Prix is, historically, one of the most prestigious races on the F1 calendar. Victory in the streets of the Principality is one of the most desired by all the riders and the difficult mix of talent and luck that is needed to win the traditional Monaco appointment is part of the charm that makes this GP one of those impossible to eliminate from the world championship calendar. Circus, even in these years of very strong extra-European expansion.

Two out of three wins are from the front row

Monaco is the street circuit par excellence of Formula 1 and it is clear how here, even more than in all the others ‘street circuit’ that have arisen in recent years, qualification plays a key role. Over the years and the advent of ever bigger and heavier cars, in fact, overtaking the other single-seaters in the Monaco toboggan has become – from extremely difficult – to almost impossible. In this sense, the numbers are quite clear: the poleman in Monaco won 30 times out of 68, equal to more than 44% of occasions. In absolute terms, a success by a driver who started from the front row occurred in more than two out of three races.

Leclerc’s double hoax

However, the last two seasons have contradicted this habit: twice the local idol, Charles Leclercdeservedly earned the pole start in qualifying on Saturday e twice he was unable to secure the top step of the podium on Sunday. In 2021 the fault was to be attributed to her accident at the end of Q3, in which she damaged the car making it unable to take part in the Sunday GP. Last year, on the other hand, it was the strategy from harakiri of Ferrariwho threw away a possible double by giving the first position to Sergio Perez.

Curse Ferrari

Historically right Ferrari has had a complicated relationship with the Monaco GP in recent years, even and above all when it found itself starting on pole. The only two victories obtained by the Cavallino on the track in the Principality since 2000 – signed in 2001 by Michael Schumacher and in 2017 by Sebastian Vettel – have in fact arrived without the two German champions starting from the first box. Six years ago, however, it is fair to remember how the reds occupied the entire front row and pole was achieved by Kimi Raikkonen. Paradoxically however, when a Ferrari driver is ‘at stake’ in Monte Carlo he almost never wins: the same also happened with Felipe Massa in 2008 and, before him, with Schumacher in 2000 and 1996. The Kaiser instead won the 1997 editions and 1999, when the fastest on Saturday were respectively Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Mika Hakkinen.