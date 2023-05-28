Max Verstappen has won the Monaco GP in a race covered in water after it started to rain on lap 50. The Red Bull driver started from the pole position and did not give up the lead in the entire race. Fernando Alonso was second after chasing the shadow of the Dutchman, who was much better and came to take more than 25 seconds. Rain forced the Spaniard to stop twice in a row to change tyres, and although he was able to hold position, he lost a lot of ground to the champion. Behind Alonso came Esteban Ocon to complete the podium. The man from Alpine had a nice battle with Carlos Sainz during the first half of the race. Ocon defended himself against the Ferrari, creating a caravan that helped Alonso and Verstappen. Finally, the man from Madrid finished eighth, although he contested a race in which he constantly sought to climb positions. The rain made the race more chaotic, causing several minor accidents. Checo Pérez started last and was not able to climb the positions, finishing in 17th place. Stroll and Magnussen were forced to resign.

More information

new posts | Lap 78 | Without further ado, we say goodbye for today! We hope you have a great Sunday afternoon and we look forward to seeing you next week! Time for the Spanish Grand Prix! Until next time! | Lap 78 | Alpine’s third podium in Formula 1. The previous two were achieved in 2021, with Ocon climbing to the top of the drawer in Hungary and Alonso third in Qatar. | Lap 78 | First second place for Fernando Alonso with Alpine, and first second place since Hungary in 2013 with Ferrari. | Lap 78 | In fact, the energetic team has won in Monaco in the last three editions, being the first team to do so since Mercedes between 2013 and 2016. | Lap 78 | There are already 7 victories for Red Bull in Monaco, equaling those of Lotus. Only Ferrari (9) and McLaren (15) have achieved more. | Lap 78 | It is the second victory of Max Verstappen in Monaco after that of 2021. It is already the 12th Grand Prix in which he repeats his victory. See also Kuwait summons a US embassy official over a leaflet supporting "homosexuality" | Lap 78 | Max Verstappen adds his fourth win of the season after only six races played. | Lap 78 | Max Verstappen adds his 39th victory and is already two away from equaling Ayrton Senna as the fifth driver in history with the most wins in Formula 1. | Lap 78 | VICTORY FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN! | Lap 78 | career incidence: The race has entered the last lap with the winner decided. | Lap 77 | We are nearing the end! Verstappen is on his way to yet another victory. tremendous pilot. | Lap 76 | Kevin Magnussen left! He entered the pits and got out of the car. End of the race for the Haas. | Lap 76 | Abandonment: K. Magnussen quits the race due to a breakdown. | Lap 75 | 19 cars on the track with widespread chaos with the rain. It has to be said. Great management and skill on the part of the pilots. Stroll had to retire because the wing got caught between the tires and he couldn’t turn. See also Members of the Bundestag visit Taiwan in solidarity | Lap 74 | Five laps to go! All the fish seems to be sold in Monaco. Unless Verstappen makes a fatal mistake, he is going to be the winner of the race. | Lap 72 | Change the time: It has stopped raining. | Lap 72 | Seven laps to go. Verstappen touched the wall slightly, but it doesn’t seem to have damaged the tyres. | Lap 71 | With eight laps to go, the intermediate seems the definitive tire unless a safety car appears that allows three full laps around the circuit. The track is drying up. | Lap 70 | Green flag. | Lap 70 | career incidence: Max Verstappen dominates the race. See full direct

