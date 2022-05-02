The future of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix It worries not only long-time F1 fans, accustomed to considering the Principality race as one of the key events on the world calendar, but also several drivers. The entry into the Circus program of many other ‘glamorous’ locations, such as Miami and – from 2023 – Las Vegas, seems in fact to have put the historic Monegasque GP at risk. The perplexities concern the economic aspect of the event – which brings much less money to Formula 1 homes than other events – and also its being anachronistic in terms of track layout. In the past, in fact, Monte Carlo was the only city circuit or almost present on the calendar.

Furthermore, the small size of the cars made it possible at least to risk a difficult overtaking in some points of the track. Today, however, with the ‘increased’ dimensions of the single-seaters, gaining a position on the track has become almost impossible. For the past few weeks he had been the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown, to open to the idea of ​​a possible farewell to the Monaco GP. In defense of the Monegasque track, however, many drivers lined up. First of all Lewis Hamilton And Daniel Ricciardo, that on the winding city toboggan have given rise in the past to memorable challenges, such as that of 2016, when the Englishman took advantage of a mistake in the Red Bull pits to snatch the victory from the Australian’s hands.

“Munich is special – said the driver today in McLaren, as reported by the site RacingNews365.com – I love the addition of some of these new circuits. I am in favor, because they are new experiences and involve another audience, which is fun and makes the sport grow. But I think it’s right to keep those race venues and those circuits like Monaco, because it’s a special weekend“. Hamilton also expressed himself on the same idea of ​​thought: “It is one of crown jewels of our sport. I’m not sure it would be good to lose him. The problem is that the ride itself isn’t spectacular – concluded the seven-time world champion – but those who go there have fun. It is a privileged location“.