Monaco certified their qualification for the quarterfinals of the French Cup, after winning this Tuesday 5-4 in the penalty shootout against Metz, in a match that ended in a draw (0-0) regulation time.

And it is that little or nothing resembled the match that both teams played last Saturday, corresponding to Ligue 1 and in which Monaco won by a resounding 4-0.

Unlike the league clash, the Monegasque team, despite taking the initiative of the game at all times, lacked the effectiveness to convert any of the clear chances of which he had during the ninety minutes.

When it was not the Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, who avoided Youssouf Fofana’s goal at 32 minutes with an outstanding saveIt was the wood, as in a shot from Montenegrin Stevan Jovetic in the 81st minute, who avoided Monaco’s goal.

A lack of punch that He condemned the Croatian Niko Kovac, who gave entry to the Spanish Cesc Fàbregas in the absence of half an hour to go, to gamble everything for everything in the penalty shoot-out.

Maximum penalties in which Monaco transformed the five shots they tried and Metz missed the fourth, executed by Ivorian midfielder Habib Maiga, who sent the ball over the goal.

A failure that Stevan Jovetic He did not miss the opportunity to put the final 5-4 that allowed Monaco to qualify for the quarterfinals.