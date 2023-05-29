No present for Frederic Vasseur

Yesterday was the birthday of the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur which he had declared before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix “a podium wouldn’t be a bad birthday present”. Instead, even in 2022 Ferrari lost ground compared to the starting positions. Carlos Sainz went from fourth to eighth final position, Charles Leclerc instead ‘confirmed’ his sixth place which would have been third without the mistake of the wall at the end of Q3 which cost the Monegasque three positions on the grid for having hindered Lando Norris conspicuously under the tunnel while the McLaren driver was engaged in the flying lap.

Sainz damaged his front wing in the race trying to attack Ocon, but he didn’t pay with the mandatory pit stop. Then he complained over the radio about not having been able to pass the Frenchman’s Alpine in the pits, but from the pit wall he was explained that the priority at that point was to defend against Hamilton who had stopped earlier. Then the Spaniard with the arrival of the rain hit the barriers at Mirabeau losing the position in favor of his box mate. In the confusion generated by the rain Sainz also due to his mistake is thus climbed to eighth position.

Dark Ferrari

“Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Alpine. These are the teams that did better than Ferrari in Monte-Carlo – the incipit of the service on The print signed by Stefano Mancini – in Montecarlo this time not even the third place among the constructors arrived. Leclerc attempted a more extreme strategy without having the courage to complete it, Sainz got lost in the thousand mistakes of his bad days. The general classification is disastrous, Sainz is 6th with 48 points, Leclerc 7th with 42. These were not the premises and promises at the beginning of the season. Also the eve of Monte Carlo had been enriched by an optimism that proved to be groundless“.

Leo Turrini up The Rest of the Pug speaks in no uncertain terms of a grayness with no prospects for another ‘red shrimp’ Sunday for Ferrari in Monaco: “Not even the rain helped Ferrari. On the contrary, paradoxically the downpour of water that fell on the Principality in the final stages of the race complicated things for the Reds. In the wet, Leclerc and Sainz slipped back. The final balance speaks of a sixth and an eighth place. Alpine Renault is now on the podium, with the Aston Martin of the indestructible Alonso. Here we are in the presence of one identity crisis which is destroying the residual hopes of Ferrari fans. Nothing seems to work, both in terms of results and in terms of pragmatic efficiency. Montecarlo, with its anachronistic suggestions, offered a glimmer of illusion: and instead the Cavallino car seems condemned to the dullness of anonymity without prospects”.

“Rouge goes plus. He was aiming for Monte Carlo, Ferrari, to raise the stakes of his world championship so far so stingy. Instead the redhead that was already little and bad before, sinks next to the casino table – it reads on Republic in the article by Alessandra Retico – on the contrary, it drowns, given that the rain also takes the role of stepmother rather than joker to mess up a starting grid that in the Principality is already the portrait of the epilogue: here it cannot be surpassed. Charles Leclerc sixth and Carlos Sainz 8th. Maranello even fifth strength, also surpassed by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon (3rd), as well as by that animal of Fernando Alonso (2nd, fifth podium) with the Aston Martin and by the two revised and renewed Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.”