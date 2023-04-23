The French pension reform

The President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macronhas decided in recent months to introduce a reform of the state pension system which provided for the gradual raising of the retirement age from the current 62 years to the next 64 in 2030. The threshold will rise by three months each year, with the aim of make the entire pension system more sustainable, which, without modifications, could have caused a deficit of 20 billion euros by 2030. In doing so, the French will be able to retire at 64, but with a strong economic penalty, with the full contribution that can only accrue at 65 and 40 of contributions: a mechanism that evidently favors less strenuous jobs, in fact incentivized to continue beyond retirement age.

Protests and clashes

Immediate was the spopular uprising by trade unions and opposition partieswhich they immediately arranged street protests that have resulted in clashes with the police. However, Macron went straight and on Wednesday 15 March promulgated the pension reform, shortening its approval times in an extraordinary council of ministers held at the Elysée, effectively ousting Parliament by virtue of “too great financial and economic risks” in case of lack of green light on the law in the classroom.

There have been numerous days of mobilization in the square, with clashes taking place not only in Paris, but in various transalpine cities, with a toll of wounded that on each occasion exceeded hundreds.

Macron’s recent words

On April 16, the French president addressed the nation for the first time, after signing the official act and the clashes that went around the world: “Reform was needed. But is it an accepted reform? It clearly isn’t. Despite months of negotiation, no consensus could be found. And I regret it. I felt the anger of the French. I heard in the demonstrations an opposition to the reform, but also a desire to rediscover meaning in one’s work, to improve conditions, to have careers that allow one to progress in life. No one can remain deaf to the anger of the French, especially me”.

CGT Énergie threatens the blackout at the Monaco GP

Friday 21 April the union CGT Energy he foretold “100 days of action and rage”demanding that the pension reform not enter into force, denouncing the methods “undemocratic” of the government. The days chosen for the mobilization were April 28 and May 1, with a national day “of anger” convened for 3 May. In the document released to the public, the union speaks of real guerrilla warfare, to be put into practice with actions to disrupt electricity.

The threat has clear objectives: “The Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, Roland Garros, the Avignon Festival, they might stay in the dark with a blackout“.

In recent days, the CGT has claimed the recent blackouts caused by the Montpellier airport and in a college of the Herault, in conjunction with the trips of President Emmanuel Macron.