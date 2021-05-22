The fifth round of the year arrives, the Monaco GP, in the 2021 season of Formula 1. This race takes place this week from Thursday 20 with the first training sessions, as usual at the Monte Carlo rendezvous. Lewis hamilton comes after achieving his third victory of the year in Barcelona and leader of the general with 14 points of advantage over Max Verstappen, who was second in the GP of Spain. Of the Spanish, Sainz eighth gear with 20 points and Alonso it is 12th with five.

Schedules: What time is the Monaco F1 GP?

Thursday May 20 Country Free 1 Free Practice 2 Spain 11:30 15:00 Portugal 10:30 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:30 10:00 Mexico 04:30 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:30 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:30 09:00

Saturday May 22 Country Free Practice 3 Classification Spain 12:00 15:00 Portugal 11:00 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:00 10:00 Mexico 04:00 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:00 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:00 09:00

Sunday May 23 Country Race Spain 15:00 Portugal 14:00 Argentina / Chile 11:00 Mexico 07:00 Colombia / Peru 08:00 USA 09:00

TV: Where to watch the Monaco GP on TV and on the Internet?

The 2021 F1 World Cup it will be able to be followed by television in DAZN F1 in Spain, This channel can be seen through the DAZN platform or on Movistar +. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports, Mexico will broadcast it on Channel 9 Televisa and Peru on Fox Sports 3 and ESPN. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live and direct both free practice, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …