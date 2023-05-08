Nick Cassidy took the race win at the 2023 Monaco ePrix with an exciting comeback from ninth position, conquering the first position in Drivers Championship. Below are the results of the 2023 Monaco ePrix Formula E world championship.

Monaco ePrix 2023, Monte Carlo race results

During the thrilling Formula E 2023 Monaco ePrix race, the New Zealander placed ahead of his compatriot Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), who fought for the win until the Safety Car came on at the end of the race.

A challenging and fun race with many riders vying to set the race pace, but Cassidy, thanks to a perfect strategy, managed to conquer the first position and win. Once you receive the go-ahead, Cassidy started to push and once he conquered the first position he never lost it, despite the attacks of Evans who took second place, starting from sixth position. The New Zealand double extended that streak to four, setting a new Formula E record for a single nation.

Formula E electric single-seaters during the Monaco ePrix

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) was unable to keep pace with the leading pair but, having to come back from eleventh on the grid, took third place on the podium. Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula) finished fourth, unable to match the leading trio’s combination of speed and efficiency. Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren) finished fifth despite starting first. Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 Racing) maintained sixth position, despite a couple of late-race crashes and some damage to his car.

Pascal Wehrlein, longtime leader of the drivers’ standings, got the eleventh position and lost the leadership of the drivers’ and teams’ standings. Jean-Eric Vergne, contending for the title, recovered to seventh from the back of the grid, after DS PENSKE was penalized for a tire pressure irregularity which cost them their disqualification from qualifying. By recovering 15 people, Vergne won the first edition of the ABB Driver of Progress race, which rewards the highest number of positions recovered.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 leads

Even the reigning world champion, Stoffel Vandoornemanaged to score important points finishing in ninth place.

Cassidy’s 121 points put him ahead of Wehrlein (100 points) in the drivers’ standings, with Jake Dennis third on 96 points and Evans close behind on 94 points. Vergne leaves Monaco in fifth position. Envision Racing now lead the team standings with 182 points, 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche on 168 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing are third on 157 points.

Monaco 2023 ePrix race podium

The podium of the race Formula E 2023 of theMonaco ePrix 2023 is formed from:

Nick Cassidy – Envision Racing Mitch Evans – Jaguar TCS Racing Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti Formula E

Monaco Formula E 2023 ePrix race standings

POS PILOT TEAM TIME PTS extension 1 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing LEADER 25 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.390 18 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E +1.017 16 4 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team +2.148 12 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Formula E Team +2.788 10 6 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing +3.368 8 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +4.374 6 8 Sebastian Buemi Envision Racing +4.783 4 9 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +5.394 2 10 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +6.705 1 11 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +7.624 0 12 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing +8.576 0 13 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Formula E Team +9.620 0 14 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing +10.684 0 15 Antonio Felix DaCosta Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +11.141 0 16 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +11.469 0 17 Rene Rast Neom McLaren Formula E Team +12.295 0 18 Norman Born Nissan Formula E Team +13.423 0 19 Nico Mueller ABT Cupra Formula E Team DNF 0 20 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing DNF 0 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF 0 22 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E DNF 0 Monaco Formula E 2023 ePrix race standings

