The curtain falls on the tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. The event dedicated to new alternative energy sources in the nautical world, which saw universities and industrial realities as protagonists, took place at the Yacht Club de Monaco. For four days, 31 universities, 50 teams, 25 nations, including Italy, France, Greece, India, Indonesia, Germany, France and the United States, and nearly 500 international students competed against the sea in various competitions divided into three categories: Solar Class, Energy Class and Open Sea Class. First place in the Energy Class to the UniBoat team from the University of Bologna, while the Dutch Sunflare triumph in the Solar Class.

“We have reached a very interesting, very international point. We have young people, the nautical industry, shipbuilding realities from all over the world but also investors. It seems to me that with all these actors we have come full circle”, affirms the general secretary of the YCM, Bernard d’Alessandri, as reported by Lapresse. “It’s always a pleasure to host all these young people here who represent the future of the world and also the future of the yachting world,” he adds. “We strongly believe in this type of event and we congratulate the Yacht Club on this initiative. I think they have seen a long way”, says Jan Pachner, general secretary of the One Ocean Foundation, a foundation dedicated to the protection of the oceans, and member of the international jury of the competition. “I think – he adds – that it is an important message for the nautical industry too because it is here that innovation is created also thanks to the presence of young people and universities with this competition. To a certain extent, the whole world is focusing on the energy transition by finding new solutions and I believe that the nautical sector must also play its part”.

The UniBoat team of the University of Bologna triumphed in the Energy category for the third consecutive year. “The race went very well – says Federico Vanzini, the team’s driver -. We proved that we brought an improved product and won because of our great reliability. I wanted to thank the whole team, especially those who have brought the boat to the level it is now over the years. The endurance race on Friday was incredible. We found a very strong sea but we found an absolutely reliable and strong boat and we won clearly. Today, however, was tougher: the Greeks of the Oceanos team (arrived in second place, ed) created a very strong boat and gave us a hard time. It was really a last minute race”.

The first place in the Solar Class, dedicated to solar energy propulsion, goes to the Sunflare team. “We are a Dutch foundation and our crew consists of 7 people. This is the fifth time we have taken home the victory in the Solar Class at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. At the beginning – recalls Gerlof Werkman, pilot of the team – we still had glass solar panels on our boat, then we implemented lighter ones, added hydroplanes and completed other minor improvements. We are currently developing a new battery to have a higher capacity. Looking to the future, we will be back next year with a new boat.” The rest of the podium in the category is also Dutch: the second step is occupied by Han Solarboat and the third by the Twente team.