Checo Pérez celebrates with his Red Bull team the victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, on May 29, 2022. Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​lifting the World Cup at the Maracana. It is the mother of victories to win the race on the winding Monte Carlo circuit, a narrow street circuit that is only made for the great Formula 1 legends. Only 36 drivers have won there since 1950, including Checo Pérez. The victory he achieved in 2022 has been the pinnacle of his career.

You have to go back a year. In May, Monte Carlo once again celebrated the prestigious Formula 1 weekend. Pérez entered the race with three podium finishes obtained in Australia (2nd), Imola (2nd) and Spain (2nd). Things were going very well for the Mexican and the plan was that: continue the fight for any victory with the permission of Max Verstappen, the undisputed leader. There was some pressure for the Mexican driver because his contract was expiring and there were doubts about his renewal despite being Verstappen’s peaceful partner, helping him win the title in 2021 and reach the podium.

Things were going great for the Mexican who in the first free tests was only behind Leclerc, then he set the third best time and in the last tests he had the best performance. The challenge in Monaco is that the cars are very close to the crash barriers, so there is not a year in which someone is free from crashing. Checo Pérez, in qualifying, lost control of his Red Bull before entering the circuit tunnel when he was trying to give his best lap. The commissioners raised the red flag and everything was suspended. so the pole it was won by Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, followed by Carlos Sainz and finally the Mexican. An enraged Verstappen railed about not having a chance to fight for the lead.

That Sunday morning was flooded. The start was delayed due to rainy conditions. Very cautiously, the race began, with few incidents and no change at the front. It looked like it would be a dull and soulless race until Ferrari arranged for chaos. The Italian team made the mistake of calling their drivers to change tires. That opened the opportunity for Checo Pérez to take the lead, refresh his tires and withstand the onslaught of a furious Carlos Sainz who was pressing. Mick Schumacher’s Haas hit the track, causing the race to be abandoned. To decide the winner, the commissioners determined to give 30 minutes of running to the bottom. Pérez crossed the line as a winner and the Formula 1 world gave him the utmost respect for holding up under pressure and driving precisely.

Pérez collapsed on the podium when he heard the Mexican anthem. In 2016, when he was still racing for Force India, he had also gone up to celebrate, but that time it was a creditable third place. In Monaco, Perez had the right to party at the Red Bull pool and take a dip during the festivities, a tradition for the energy drink team. “As a driver you dream of winning here. After the home race, there is no other more special than in Monaco. [Tuve que lidiar] with tire degradation, not making mistakes and keeping Carlos at bay [Sainz] It was not easy. It is a great day for me and for my country, ”she recounted that time.

Checo Pérez with Bad Bunny, this Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

Pérez returned to Monaco as the man to watch. Red Bull gave him the star role before the media by inviting the singer Bad Bunny to his garage to present his helmet. The Puerto Rican, who had already met the Mexican in Miami, has his favorite driver. “Monaco is one of those places where if you make a mistake you will end up against the wall. There is no margin for errors. Sunday can be quite boring for the fans, but not for the driver himself”, commented the Mexican on Thursday. “It’s not our strongest circuit, but we’ll see. Anything can happen here,” he added.

Brazilian Ayrton Senna dominated the opulent streets of the principality to win it six times. Other Latinos to win it were the legendary Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio (twice), his compatriot Carlos Reutemann and the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya. Pérez still has fuel to turn around the victory in the streets of Monaco.

