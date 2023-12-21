Monaco coach Hütter on the removal of football player Golovin: he realizes his mistake

Monaco head coach Adolf Hütter commented on the removal of Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin in the 17th round match of the French championship against Toulouse. His words are quoted on website teams.

The specialist said that the Russian football player realizes his mistake. “We will miss him, but the main thing is the result,” he added. The coach emphasized that in the match against Toulouse the team managed to turn the game around.

Golovin received a straight red card in the 51st minute of the match. Aaron Dennum grossly violated the rules against the midfielder, and the Russian responded by kicking his opponent while lying on the lawn. The chief referee sent Golovin off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Monaco won with a score of 2:1. After 17 matches, the team is in third place in the French Championship standings, gaining 33 points. Toulouse is in 16th place with 14 points. Paris Saint-Germain is in the lead with 40 points.