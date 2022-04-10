Paris (AFP)

Monaco achieved its third victory in a row by defeating its guest Troyes 2-1, to maintain its hopes of booking a European position next season, in the 31st stage of the French Football League.

The emirate club raised its score in sixth place to 50 points, one point behind Strasbourg (the fourth) and Nice (the fifth), respectively, as the first receives Lyon and the second is a guest of Lens at a later time.

The two goals of Monaco were scored by Brazilian defender Caio Henrique from a direct free kick (19), and German substitute striker Kevin Volland (57), while the Canadian loser’s goal was scored by Ike Ogbo (39).

Lille’s hopes of staying in the European race faltered, with its host Angers 1-1, and Lille, the seventh-placed with 48 points, fell into a tie for the second match in a row, before the “Derby” of Lens next Saturday.

In turn, Nantes tied with its host Brest 1-1 in a match that was stopped for a period of 10 minutes in the second half due to the attempt of the home fans to enter the stadium to express their anger at the provocations of the “Canarian” fans.

Nantes is in second place with 46 points, while Brest is in twelfth place with 39 points.

And the ancient Bordeaux won its first victory since January 23 and left Metz last place after beating it 3-1.

After falling behind with the goal of Cameroonian Didier Lamkel Zeh (21), coach David Geunne’s team responded to its guest in the second half with a three-way rotation, scored by Portuguese Ricardo Mangas (52), Senegalese Mbaye Niang (68) and South Korean Hwang Ui-jo (88).

With its first victory in nine matches, Bordeaux, the six-times defending champion and threatened with relegation, raised its score to 26 points from 31 games in 19th place, a point ahead of the eighteenth Saint-Etienne, who lost to Lorient 2-6 on Friday, and two points from Clermont 17th, who suffered In turn, a crushing defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, leaders 1-6.