In the former Olympic Village in Munich, which is now used as a student residence, the writing “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, painted in yellow Arabic characters on a blue background, has been erased from the facade of one of the apartments. . The controversial slogan, heard and read several times in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, stood out under the roof of one of the mini apartments in Conollystrasse, exactly the street where the accommodation of the Israeli athletes murdered by the terrorists of the Black September organization during the Olympics was located. from 1972.

However long the Arabic writing remained there is a mystery, perhaps weeks, perhaps even months, probably no one understood what the message was, given the language. It was first reported by the newspaper “Bild”, which caused a sensation by reporting the shame of the slogan banned in Germany just a few steps from the place where the Palestinian fedayeen commando attacked the team of Israeli athletes during the XX Olympics.

The Munich Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the matter through the Central Commissioner for Anti-Semitism of the Bavarian judiciary, Andreas Franck. The Student Union, which manages the student accommodation, and which was not aware of the writing, took steps to erase it, repainting the part of the facade of the building.

The slogan «From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free», probably Hamas's best-known slogan, has been banned in Germany since last November, using it is a crime punishable under Article 86 paragraph a of the German Criminal Code: «Use of signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations”, as happens with the swastika or the Hitler salute.

Anyone guilty of the crime faces a heavy fine or up to three years in prison. On 5 September 1972, a few days before the start of the Summer Olympics in Munich, the event that was supposed to give the world the new joyful and colorful image of Germany after the tragedy of Nazism, the Palestinian terrorist group Black September raided the premises of the Israeli team in Connollystrasse, killing two athletes and taking nine others hostage.

The following night, the attempt by the German authorities to free the hostages at the Fürstenfeldbruck air base, where they had been transferred, failed: all the Israeli athletes and a German police officer were murdered by the terrorists. Five of the eight attackers also died.

A memorial in the Olympic Park, a few steps from Connollystrasse, remembers the victims of the attack.