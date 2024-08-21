Monaco 2 he returned to be seen on the occasion of the Future Games Show 2024a sequel that is decidedly more advanced than the original, which was released on the market more than 10 years ago: let’s see some new phases of gameplay in this trailerwhich highlights the unique stealth action structure based on thieves.
At first glance, the game looks decidedly different from the first chapter, as we can see from the extremely colorful graphics, in contrast with the almost monochromatic minimalism of the original. new characterization stands out significantly in comparison to this one, which further distinguishes Monaco 2.
The new chapter can be addressed in Online and offline multiplayer but, also in single player, with the possibility of switching between two thieves in action within the same map, at any time.
A clear evolution compared to the first chapter
This mechanic allows you to access different character-specific abilities and different equipment at any time, using the various characters alternately.
The game structure essentially requires plan and carry out robberiesbut with greater complexity than its predecessor.
This comes from more intricate maps that also have a certain verticality, which forces you to think of different solutions and plan more deeply how to penetrate the areas, also using the various elements of the scenario.
The environments are procedurally generated, which ensures a different experience with every playthrough. Monaco 2 does not yet have a release date, but according to reports at the Future Games Show it is scheduled for 2025pending further details.
