Monaco 2 he returned to be seen on the occasion of the Future Games Show 2024a sequel that is decidedly more advanced than the original, which was released on the market more than 10 years ago: let’s see some new phases of gameplay in this trailerwhich highlights the unique stealth action structure based on thieves.

At first glance, the game looks decidedly different from the first chapter, as we can see from the extremely colorful graphics, in contrast with the almost monochromatic minimalism of the original. new characterization stands out significantly in comparison to this one, which further distinguishes Monaco 2.

The new chapter can be addressed in Online and offline multiplayer but, also in single player, with the possibility of switching between two thieves in action within the same map, at any time.