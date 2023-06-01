Russell’s mistake

The weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix offered emotions, twists and turns and tension, both in Saturday’s qualifying and in Sunday’s race, conditioned by a heavy rain shower which enlivened the day of the protagonists of the Circus quite a bit, although it did not lead to changes in the first three positions. The fact that the places on the podium have not changed from before to after the downpour that hit the Principality is also due to themistake made by George Russell on the wet track.

Ruined strategy

Mercedes in fact, thanks to an intelligent wait-and-see strategy and Russell’s delicate driving, had managed to delay the #63 pit stop as much as possible, in order to make him make one stop less than his rivals, making him switch directly from the dry tires with which he started to the intermediate ones. However, a mistake under braking at Mirabeau thwarted this tactic. But the problems didn’t end there for the former Williams driver.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP extension Motivation Expiration Pierre Gasly 8 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 US 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 1 Mexico 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 30-Oct-23 George Russell 6 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track in an unsafe manner 28-May-24 Lance Stroll 5 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 Yuki Tsunoda 4 2 Great Britain 2022 Accident 03-Jul-23 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 Alex Albon 3 2 Austria 2022 Forced another driver off the track 09-Jul-23 1 US 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 23-Oct-23 Fernando Alonso 3 1 Canada 2022 More than a change of direction 20-Jun-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Lando Norris 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Zhou Guanyu 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Nico Hulkenberg 2 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Esteban Ocon 2 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 09-Oct-23 Kevin Magnussen 1 1 Italy 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 11-Sep-23 See also Paolo Fox horoscope today Wednesday 5 April 2023: Aries - Virgo

Reckless return

In fact, returning to the track, Russell was guilty of not being interested in the other cars that were arriving and he is collided with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, which was dubbed. The contact has inevitably led to a penalty for English punished – as well as with a five-second penalty – also with two penalty points on his licence. Russell at this point rises to six penalty points. However, the disqualification is still far away and will start only when 12 points are reached.

Hulkenberg sanctioned

Points on the license (always two) have also been subtracted from Nico Hulkenberg. The German of the Haas was unusually punished for a contact caused during the first lap of the race. Below is the explanation provided by the stewards, who this time did not take into account the traditional ‘extenuating circumstances’ granted during the first lap of the race: “The Stewards felt that, as he dived inside and failed to control the car and was not forced there by any other car, he did not get the ‘benefit of the doubt’ of a first lap crash ”.