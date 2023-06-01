Russell’s mistake
The weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix offered emotions, twists and turns and tension, both in Saturday’s qualifying and in Sunday’s race, conditioned by a heavy rain shower which enlivened the day of the protagonists of the Circus quite a bit, although it did not lead to changes in the first three positions. The fact that the places on the podium have not changed from before to after the downpour that hit the Principality is also due to themistake made by George Russell on the wet track.
Ruined strategy
Mercedes in fact, thanks to an intelligent wait-and-see strategy and Russell’s delicate driving, had managed to delay the #63 pit stop as much as possible, in order to make him make one stop less than his rivals, making him switch directly from the dry tires with which he started to the intermediate ones. However, a mistake under braking at Mirabeau thwarted this tactic. But the problems didn’t end there for the former Williams driver.
|
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP extension
|
Motivation
|
Expiration
|
Pierre Gasly
|
8
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
Japan 2022
|
Speeding with red flag
|
09-Oct-23
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
23-Oct-23
|
1
|
Mexico 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
30-Oct-23
|
George Russell
|
6
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
2
|
Munich 2023
|
Returned to the track in an unsafe manner
|
28-May-24
|
Lance Stroll
|
5
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
3
|
Brazil 2022
|
Dangerous maneuver
|
12-Nov-23
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
4
|
2
|
Great Britain 2022
|
Accident
|
03-Jul-23
|
2
|
Italy 2022
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
09-Sep-23
|
Alex Albon
|
3
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
09-Jul-23
|
1
|
US 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
23-Oct-23
|
Fernando Alonso
|
3
|
1
|
Canada 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
20-Jun-23
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
12-Nov-23
|
Lando Norris
|
3
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
13-Nov-23
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
3
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
2
|
2
|
Munich 2023
|
Accident
|
28-May-24
|
Sergio Perez
|
2
|
2
|
Singapore 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
02-Oct-23
|
Esteban Ocon
|
2
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
13-Nov-23
|
Carlos Sainz
|
2
|
2
|
Australia 2023
|
Accident
|
02-Apr-24
|
Charles Leclerc
|
1
|
1
|
Japan 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
09-Oct-23
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
1
|
1
|
Italy 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
11-Sep-23
Reckless return
In fact, returning to the track, Russell was guilty of not being interested in the other cars that were arriving and he is collided with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, which was dubbed. The contact has inevitably led to a penalty for English punished – as well as with a five-second penalty – also with two penalty points on his licence. Russell at this point rises to six penalty points. However, the disqualification is still far away and will start only when 12 points are reached.
Hulkenberg sanctioned
Points on the license (always two) have also been subtracted from Nico Hulkenberg. The German of the Haas was unusually punished for a contact caused during the first lap of the race. Below is the explanation provided by the stewards, who this time did not take into account the traditional ‘extenuating circumstances’ granted during the first lap of the race: “The Stewards felt that, as he dived inside and failed to control the car and was not forced there by any other car, he did not get the ‘benefit of the doubt’ of a first lap crash ”.
#Monaco #points #license #Russell #Hulkenberg #FormulaPassion
