Mona Zaki sparked widespread controversy with her series “Newton’s Game”, which is currently being shown in the Ramadan drama series, after the work touched on the verbal divorce crisis, to find herself the wife of two, when the first Muhammad Mamdouh divorced her through a WhatsApp message while she was in America to give birth to her first child and obtain citizenship, And before he also sent her a letter, she married the second, Muhammad Farraj, on the grounds that her waiting period ended as soon as she gave birth.

And between supporters and opponents of divorce verbally or through letters, the pioneers of communication were unanimously agreed on the success of work in the idea of ​​supporting women and children against the moods of men.