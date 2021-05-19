Actress Mona Zaki surprised her audience by announcing a great similarity between the controversial “Hana” character in her latest series “Newton’s Game” and her mother.

The star appeared with the heroes of her series, in a television interview, where she talked about her role, which caused a lot of controversy in Ramadan, and said that the character of “here” that she performed is a character far from her real character, which is a challenge for her.

She also commented on the issue of the wrong education of girls in eastern societies, explaining that her upbringing from childhood came in a completely different way, as she grew up in a house that respects women and her father did not allow her male siblings to deal with her in a controlled male way, and her father had a great and important position with her mother similar to a certain extent. The big thing happened with the character “here” in the series, and here was the surprise!

Zaki said that her mother was forced to marry at a very young age, as she was still only a 14-year-old girl, to a man who was much older than her, and her mother conceived at this young age and hated this life and this marriage and fled during her pregnancy to her aunt’s house to shelter with her. At this stage, she met her father – Mona Zaki’s father – and loved him, and divorced the old husband, then married her father, who contained her despite all the strange and difficult circumstances in which she was acquainted with her.

It is noteworthy that the series “Newton’s Game” was one of the prominent and controversial works last Ramadan, with which the artist Mona Zaki returned after a full 4-year absence from the drama, and it was written and directed by Tamer Mohsen, and starring Mona Zaki, Mohamed Mamdouh, Mohamed Farra, Syed Ragab, Aisha bint Ahmed.

The series discussed a number of thorny files, most notably the issue of verbal divorce, the problems of education in eastern societies and their impact on the personalities of children in the future.