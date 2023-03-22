One more time monkey is attracting attention on social networks, this after the photo session that has just been done in Guadalajara, since for his fans he looks tremendous bodyso much so that they did not need to edit any part of his figure.

And it is that as some already know, Mona underwent cosmetic surgery which consisted of making her waist larger, as well as some breast implants, which look very good on her, although at one point she felt sorry for her little by little showing off their curves in networks.

It may interest you:

If you take a look at the photos of Mona, you will see that she showed off with each pose she did, in addition, the outfits, which were in two sets, looked very good on the Mexican influencer who until now has become one of the most viral for their content next to their partner Geros.

Mona stole sighs with these outfits/Instagram

“Wow, I loved how all the outfits look on you. Really cute, you deserve all the beauty that is happening to you and what is to come, congratulations”, “How beautiful you are one of the people who love me. Show that everything with effort can always be successful mona”, write the networks when they see the figure of Mona.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the influencer also causes a stir due to her various changes in look, because if there is something that fascinates her, it is changing the tone of her hair, or which fascinates her followers too much, because she is a very fashionable girl.