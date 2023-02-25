Guanajuato.- Recently, marisolbetter known as Mona, confessed her desire to invite Santa Fe Klan to celebrate his birthday during a live broadcast on social networks.

However, before the declaration of the beautiful influencer, her boyfriend Geros sent a forceful message as warning by being jealous.

According to Mona’s conversation, she just asked her boyfriend for the phone number of the interpreter of ‘A Day Everything Ends’.

“That to end it, Geros changed his number and lost the Santa Fe (Klan) telephone numbers; I told him that I needed the number because I want to invite him to my birthday and he says: “I don’t know if it’s a good idea, why if that day you decide to hang out with him,” the celebrity explained on the Internet.

The model revealed that to celebrate her special day He plans to do a ‘pachangón’and there is no flirting on his part towards the successful rapper.

“I would like there to be more of a band on my birthday, and Geros says that he has no way of contacting him, because his networks are not managed by him, he managed his WhatsApp, but hey, I still have time to see if we can locate him,” he commented. .

Mona will be celebrating her 24th birthday on May 24, which is why she made an announcement through social media.

It must be remembered that after the Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor will announce their separation Months ago, many media speculated that the rapper’s ex had been jealous of the coexistence that the father of his son had with Mona.

However, Marisol came out to testify and assured that nothing ever happened between her and the singer, since they only maintained a friendship, ensuring that when she met the artist he was already single.