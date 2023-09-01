Former CDA member of parliament and state secretary Mona Keijzer will be the prime ministerial candidate for the BBB. The party announced this on Friday at the party office in Deventer. The BBB also brings in politicians from other parties: former MPs Eppink and Pouw-Verweij of JA21 join, as does PVV parliamentarian Lilian Helder. Watch the presentation of the BBB politicians live via the stream in this article.

