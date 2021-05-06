A question addressed by the directors of the “Emirati Media in front of Future Questions” session to the president of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, sparked a wide discussion about the current state of the Emirati media.

Al-Marri began her response to a question about whether the media has a clear business strategy that meets the size of the ambitions and achievements of the state, and is able to keep pace with its vision for the future, and the huge achievements it aspires to achieve, stressing the importance of adhering to full transparency, and adopting a frank critical approach in discussing the media reality in all. Its dimensions are a fundamental requirement in any effort aimed at improving the level and performance of the national media, which has achieved a lot of progress in terms of technology and infrastructure, thanks to government investment, strong support for the sector at the local and federal levels, and the allocation of huge financial budgets to support its continuous development.

And she saw that the Emirati media lacks a clear and integrated national strategy, considering that “what the sector is currently witnessing is sporadic efforts that do not have an overarching framework or a comprehensive and unified format at the state level. This is not limited to offices and media institutions, but also includes government communication offices and departments. Institutional communication with government agencies ».

Al-Marri identified four main development axes for the local media, on top of which comes the lack of the required coordination and integration necessary to unify the efforts made by the various media agencies at all levels, explaining that this reality leads to dispersion of efforts and weakens performance, which confirms the need for effective mechanisms for comprehensive coordination within a media strategy. National is the hub for media work.

She pointed out that the second axis is the insufficient investment in the human cadre, which the leadership gives is an absolute priority, pointing out that the country has an abundance of national and Arab talents and experiences, as it is a center of attraction for brains and qualified human cadres in various sectors and fields from around the world.

She explained that investing in the development of national cadres does not necessarily mean direct traditional employment, but rather includes empowering talented and creative Emirati owners of emerging and small companies, by awarding them contracts that enhance their business and support their success in the world of entrepreneurship.

She pointed out that the Dubai Government Media Office initiated, with the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, to contract with talented Emirati youth in the field of self-employment, within a variety of media disciplines, to support media coverage of the huge government efforts and operations that were launched to confront the repercussions of the pandemic.

As for the third axis of development, according to Al-Marri, it is embodied in the necessity to renew the content, because the local media does not think completely outside the box, and is still limited within the frameworks of official press releases issued by media offices and institutional communication departments at government agencies, noting that the renewal of media content remains below the standard. Hopefully, the fourth is to embrace talented people and provide appropriate opportunities to employ their new ideas and talents, in an optimal manner, in a way that enhances the UAE’s media power at the regional level.

On the mechanisms of addressing these challenges and building the required strategy for the media, Al-Marri stressed the need to establish a constructive internal media dialogue that analyzes the reality and prospects of the sector, and develops practical and objective solutions, stressing the need to involve young people in this dialogue and listen to their voice and listen to their ideas, in a way that provides the required opportunities to benefit from them on the ground. In conjunction with investing in minds and developing talent, and not focusing only on investing in digital platforms, but rather preparing young cadres who are able to deal with these media in the best way and keep abreast of their developments.

Commenting on the necessity of developing an integrated Emirati media strategy, Mona Bousamra, the responsible editor-in-chief of Al Bayan newspaper, explained that the past years have witnessed many strategic media meetings at the state level, and brainstorming sessions for discussion, during which plans and initiatives and strategies were prepared. An advanced level, noting that these outputs today are still locked up, and she emphasized that young people actively participated in these meetings, and practical ideas were presented that dealt with various fields of media work, including the academic aspect, and various proposals and visions for the future were discussed, but these efforts did not translate into results. Concrete.

Dr. Hessa Lootah said that the absence of a comprehensive strategy leads to a state of confusion in the media work, hence the importance of developing a strategy that includes the main objectives, and determines the practical implementation mechanisms and what is actually hoped for by the media, in a way that constitutes broad lines for media institutions in the country, both governmental and private. Both.

