In the presence of the Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, the Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the university organized an “inspirational media session” with the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, and Member of the Board of Trustees of the UAE University, Mona Ghanem Al Marri. To discuss media changes and modern technological transformations and their effects on the field of media work, and to shed light on the challenges and opportunities facing the media sector globally, and how to open the way for young people to engage in the field of media work.

During the meeting, which was attended by a number of university leaders and media students, Mona Al Marri touched on many topics related to the reality and future of this vital sector, including how to evaluate the impact of social media on media work and on society in general, and the basic skills that media and journalism students need. The most important challenges facing the media official at the present time, the best strategies to confront the spread of fake news, and how to deal with incorrect information in the media.

Mona Al-Marri provided the media students with a number of important tips to hone their skills and take advantage of the opportunity of their studies and practical training to increase their opportunities in the labor market within the media sector, and to achieve excellence in the fields of media creativity, considering that young people deserve to have the full opportunity to effectively contribute to the development of the media, with the ideas they carry. Innovative, creative energies and the ability to deal efficiently with contemporary technologies, which are the elements that form a basis from which development processes in various media institutions can begin.