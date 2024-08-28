Mona Al Marri: Emirati Women’s Day is an appreciation of their contributions and role in building society and shaping the future

Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, said that the country’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day is a tribute from the wise leadership to them, an appreciation for their efforts and contributions to the comprehensive development process, and an affirmation of the importance of their role in building society and creating a bright future for the country.

Mona Al Marri praised the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Emirati women, and His Highness’s directives to provide a stimulating environment for their success in various fields. She also praised the care given to them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

She expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Emirates), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for the support and encouragement she provides to Emirati women, and for urging them to succeed in various fields, starting with their familial role in raising children and preparing future generations, and their effective contribution to the process of sustainable development.

She also praised the efforts and initiatives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of the Dubai Women Establishment, to promote gender balance within institutional frameworks in all sectors of the country, and to increase women’s representation in leadership positions, in implementation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, which contributed to raising the UAE’s global competitiveness and its leadership of the region in this field, as reflected in global reports and indicators.

The Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council expressed her pride and appreciation for the successes achieved by Emirati women in various sectors, with the sustained support of the wise leadership, stressing that their contributions and achievements since the founding of the country until now have written inspiring success stories that will remain a beacon for new generations to follow in the same footsteps of creativity and excellence, and to make an influential contribution to the march of progress and prosperity, and to enhance the global leadership of the UAE.

• Mona Al Marri: The country’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day is an honor from the wise leadership and an appreciation of her efforts.

• Emirati women have written inspiring success stories through their giving and achievements since the founding of the country until now.