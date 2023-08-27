Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice-President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, said that the UAE has given great attention to women’s rights and emphasizing their role as a major partner in the development process in various fields and has made it one of the basic principles of the state’s policy since its establishment, in the belief of the late To him, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding leaders that renaissance and progress will not be achieved without the equal participation of the two wings of society, women and men, within legal and constitutional frameworks that stipulate equality and parity between the sexes and guarantee justice for all, which is the sustainable approach that the UAE is currently following under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with the great patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”.

She stressed that this supportive approach adopted by the wise leadership as a national necessity has led to Emirati women achieving many exceptional achievements in various fields, making the UAE at the forefront of the world in terms of the percentage of female education, and establishing its position globally as a pioneering regional experience and a role model in enabling women to contribute effectively to education. Achieving comprehensive sustainable development and effective participation in building the future.

She added that Emirati women presented inspiring models in all fields and represented the country well in international forums, where she was able to prove her worth as a partner in building the nation and its renaissance since the establishment of the federation until now, deriving her positive energy in achieving these successes from the confidence of the wise leadership in her capabilities and surrounding her with support and care. Infinite.

Her Excellency Mona Al-Marri praised the care provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to Emirati women at all levels and in various fields, thus becoming a pillar of the homeland and an active partner in the development and prosperity that the country is witnessing.

She also praised the great efforts and qualitative initiatives launched by the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation. In order to establish gender balance in all sectors of the country, which contributed to transforming gender balance into institutional work and improving the UAE’s global competitiveness in order to achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership, adding that these efforts extended to achieving a positive impact on the gender balance file and the economic empowerment of women at the regional level through partnerships Influential international organizations, including areas of cooperation with the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the United Nations Development Program, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to support global efforts to empower women at all levels and accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Her Excellency Mona Al-Marri said that Emirati women have proven their worth and competence in various fields and are present at high rates in the labor market. The percentage of women’s representation in parliament according to the “Gender Gap for 2023” report, in addition to the fact that they constitute nearly a third of the number of ministers in the federal government, and legislation requires women to be represented on the boards of directors of government institutions and public shareholding companies listed in the country’s financial markets.