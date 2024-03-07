Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, confirmed that International Women’s Day on the eighth of March of each year is a celebration by the governments and peoples of the world of women’s contributions and appreciation for their efforts in various fields, noting that the slogan of this year’s global celebration is “Investing in Women.” “Accelerating progress” reflects the international community’s belief in the importance of working to strengthen this role for a better tomorrow.

She added that Emirati women, with their influential achievements and contributions in various sectors, have presented to the world an inspiring model of giving for the advancement of the nation and actively contributing to its advancement at the global level, thus painting a bright picture of the good investment of governments in their human resources, both men and women. Mona Al Marri stressed that the successes achieved by Emirati women over more than half a century are the result of the unlimited support provided to them by the wise leadership since the founding of the state, and their belief in their abilities and rights as a major partner in achieving development and economic and social prosperity.

Mona Al Marri praised the generous care given by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for Emirati women and their encouragement in the educational, professional and social fields, which is reflected in the presence of women in high proportions in Schools, universities and the labor market, including space and advanced science majors.

She added that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, with the continuous support of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Foundation. For women, he worked to develop and implement pioneering initiatives to enhance this inspiring experience in supporting and making the role of women a success as a major partner in comprehensive development and shaping the future. She said, “It is a source of pride and pride to see and live daily with renewed and inspiring success stories for Emirati women, which makes them a symbol of ambition, dedication and excellence in serving the nation and preparing future generations. It is the best culmination of the efforts and initiatives of the wise leadership in the field of supporting women and investing in their capabilities within national priorities.”