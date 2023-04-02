Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Mona Al Hashemi, Acting Director of the Incubator and Social Accelerator Department, at the Authority for Community Contributions (Ma’an), confirmed that the incubator provided financial support estimated at 15 million dirhams, from its inception until the end of last year – as part of contributions made by the community and the public and private sectors – to incubate 75 social institutions, support 16 non-profit programs are already in place. Through this support, it has strengthened the continuity and expansion of innovative social businesses, as these programs provide specialized services and products to more than 30,000 beneficiaries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al-Hashemi indicated, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, that applications for joining the “Together Social Incubator” courses are open to all entrepreneurs and social start-ups that have programs and ideas that are compatible with the theme of this course, which is green cities, circular economy and sustainable mobility, and based on the feasibility of business models. Support will be provided to the teams that will be selected within the seventh batch, to ensure that their innovations contribute to making a fundamental change in the life of the Abu Dhabi community and its target groups.

She pointed out that the selected teams will have a wide range of learning, mentoring, financing and communication opportunities, which is an exclusive opportunity to present their business proposals during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.

Al Hashemi said: “The authority adopts a set of international conditions and standards for the type of emerging social companies that can join the incubator and benefit from the advantages it offers, starting with these companies having a legal registry in Abu Dhabi in addition to the ability to create a positive and sustainable social impact for the benefit of the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in general. general or specific target groups therein.

And she continued: “These companies must objectively have innovative and scalable solutions in the areas of enhancing the ability to adapt to climate changes, based on data and ways to process and make decisions at the community level, as well as owning or developing systems to warn and manage risks.” .

She stated that the authority team discusses, when reviewing the applications to join the startups wishing to join the incubator in its seventh session, what can be presented of unique businesses with a strong product that would serve the axes of the circular economy, which are compatible and in line with the data and subject of the incubator in its seventh session, in addition to the capabilities of the work team. Who must have the necessary resources to make it a success, while the Authority is keen that these companies have begun to reap revenues or have conducted at least one experience in the market, or that they have a large record of partnerships or users.

development and empowerment

She revealed that what is new in the seventh session of the “Together” social incubator is that it is considered an extension of the previous courses that targeted various social priorities in Abu Dhabi in a way that aims to find, develop and enable innovative solutions to address those priorities, whether in the fields of education, the environment, and health care, and now through Seventh session We discuss with social entrepreneurs a new topic related to sustainable cities and communities.

And she continued: What is new in this session is the partnership between the “Together” authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, which is a social impact initiative that manages the “Mohammed bin Rashid Global Challenge for Industrial Innovators”, to contribute to environmental awareness and sustainability, and to change some lifestyles that have become The rule of habit, and thus facing the basic challenges associated with the advancement and sustainable urbanization and fair economic development, and in line with the eleventh goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which stipulates “sustainable cities and communities.”

Goals

She pointed out that the main objectives of the seventh session of the incubator are based on accelerating and embracing the growth of local and global social institutions that wish to expand their scope in addressing problems related to environmental challenges and sustainability and their impact on societies, and to create solutions that have a positive impact for a more sustainable future, in line with the commitment of the UAE. By strengthening its leadership position and global climate ambitions, especially with its hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties later this year.

She added: This session of the incubator enhances the distinguished legacy of the UAE in the areas of environmental and urban sustainability, through which we look forward to adopting innovative and advanced solutions closely related to sustainable cities and societies, which are not limited to implementation at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates, but can be presented to the whole world, and this The matter enhances Abu Dhabi’s position in the country’s environmental performance within the global competitiveness index, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.

She explained that what gives this session a special local and global status is that it is considered part of the “Decade of Action” challenge, which is a 10-year initiative led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), to promote sustainable urban development. And comprehensive through innovative solutions, partnerships and transformative ideas.

requirements

She stressed that the basic condition for participation is the ability of startups wishing to apply to join them to create a social impact on the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi or specific target groups.

She said: “In the Together Social Incubator, the field is open for all startups that have innovative and implementable solutions on the ground to apply for enrollment in the seventh cycle, so that these solutions contribute to enhancing the ability to adapt to the climate through innovative data and decision-making at the global level.” The local community, risk warning systems, and risk management systems, as well as unique businesses that serve the circular economy, and businesses that match the data and theme of the seventh session of the incubator in general, and companies wishing to apply must have an empowered work team, and have begun harvesting revenue, or have had at least one market experience, or have a significant track record of partnerships and users. In order to obtain a grant from the “Together” organization, one must have a legal record in Abu Dhabi.

sustainability

Al Hashemi said: “Within the directions of the Abu Dhabi government and the UAE in anticipating the future and implementing the development process based on global trends and in a way that guarantees a better life in their societies, the outputs of the quality of life questionnaire in Abu Dhabi came to define the social priorities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which included environmental sustainability as one of them, and we are in this The session of the incubator focuses on digital solutions and their contribution to improving cities and communities to confront climate change, transforming business models and consumption behaviors towards sustainability and carbon neutrality, benefiting from digital innovations in “greening” the digital sector, and the contribution of digital solutions to accelerating turnaround, and creating strong and effective mobility systems It has a significant impact on the transport and mobility sector, enhancing the UAE’s position as a sustainable and smart destination that accelerates economic and social development, and sustainable development.

Course outputs

Mona Al Hashemi said: “Through this course, we aim to come up with a distinguished group of innovative projects that will receive training and guidance from a distinguished group of trainers and mentors at the Authority and StartAD, the business acceleration platform for startups supported by Tamkeen, which is based at New York University Abu Dhabi. It is also intended for this session to emerge from a world-class network of innovators who are able to develop their applicable solutions to meet the challenges related to urban development, mobility and sustainability, develop new products and solutions to serve them, promote technology-based solutions, provide service, and establish and award new companies. The licenses, in line with the national efforts aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a destination for achieving social impact and sustainability, and its hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which continues in the 2023 session to unify global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as it brings together the signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. To assess progress made in combating climate change.