Aksys Games and experience announce that title Mon Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King (abbreviated as Mon-Yu, because it’s not like you can stand there for a quarter of an hour saying the title… Editor’s note) will debut in the West later this fall on Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc through Steam.

If you missed the western trailer, you can catch it in the previous news.

Mon-Yu A first-person turn-based dungeon crawler created by Experience Inc., in the tradition of the original Wizardry. Create your own characters to defeat the seven Demon Kings. Form your team, clear dungeons, defeat monsters and claim victory.

