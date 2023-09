AksysGames announces that Mon YuDungeon Crawler developed by EXPERIENCE, is finally available in the West too. Although in North America it is possible to purchase it also on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switchboth in physical and digital editions, at the moment in Europe the only edition available is the one for PC that we can purchase via Steam at the launch price of €48.99.

We just have to wait to see if the other versions will also soon be available in Europe.

Source: AksysGames