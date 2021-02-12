A mural about the menstrual cycle painted by the Chilean singer Mon Laferte in the tourist port of Valparaíso, in central Chile, raised controversy this week after the government launched harsh criticism against it.

The mural “is about our menstrual cycle, our moods in those days and the guatita (stomach) pains,” explained the artist on her Instagram account referring to the work, which she called “Day one”.

The singer, winner of the Latin Grammy 2020 in the category “Best Rock Song “, captured the work in a celestial background on one of the facades of an old building in the tourist Cerro Alegre, one of the most visited of the almost 40 that make up Valparaíso.

The city, located on the Pacific coast, about 120 km west of Santiago, is one of the most touristic places in Chile. The area is known for its murals and graffiti painted on the walls of its streets.

But the mural was listed as “selfish and individualistic” by Constance Harvey, Secretary of Culture, Art and Heritage of the Valparaíso region, who also indicated that it was painted in an area declared Cultural Heritage, and that a state permit is required for this purpose.

“I do not know if she had the permits from the Council of National Monuments, permits from the neighbors, but if not, it is possible that she risks a fine, beyond being a recognized artist,” Harvey told local media.

The owner of the property where the mural was painted assured that the singer had an authorization to carry out her work, according to media.

It is not the first time that the singer, who resides in Mexico, has been involved in a controversy in her native country. In December 2019, she was sued by the Chilean Police for insinuating that uniformed men burned Santiago metro stations after the protests on October 18 of that year.