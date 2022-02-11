It’s officially ‘Mom’ Laferte! The Chilean singer Mon Laferte, who achieved international fame for her song “Your lack of wanting”, announced on her official Twitter account that she is already a mother. This news reached her fans on Thursday, February 10, in the afternoon. Although the artist has not given more details, His followers have expressed their full support and signs of affection.

“I’m already a mom,” wrote the interpreter of “Heal me.” The short post has already racked up more than 66,000 likes and more than 1,600 users have left their comments on Twitter.

The Chilean announces that her baby was born on Twitter. Photo: Twitter Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte shared with her followers the name and sex of her baby

Through her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “My good love” was encouraged to constantly share new news about her pregnancy with her fans. The artist uploaded a photo in which a small knitted brown jumpsuit could be seen.

However, it was the description of the photo that most excited netizens. The text that accompanied the snapshot revealed the name and sex of her baby.

Mon Laferte reveals the name and sex of her baby with a tender photo. Photo: Instagram capture

“First weave I make for my son Joel. I am already eight months pregnant and I am very nervous and excited,” said the Chilean singer.

When was it that Mon Laferte spoke for the first time about her pregnancy?

Recall that it was in August of last year that Mon announced on social media that she was pregnant. “I’m pregnant. I shouldn’t say it yet because I’m not three months old yet, I should wait to tell. But I just can not anymore. I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders now by speaking out,” she said.

Prior to this, on February 14, 2021, the Chilean revealed that she was in a romantic relationship and that her partner was named Joel Orta, who also belongs to the music industry.