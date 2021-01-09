The Mon Laferte impersonator, Oriana montero, received the ovation of the jury of I am, great battles for his interpretation of “Before you” in the program.

The young artist, who won season 21 in 2018, faced in a talent duel against ‘Pedro Infante’.

Montero sang the remembered song of the original singer and, after her performance, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern stood up and applauded her.

After this scene, it was the turn of Luis Hans, winner in 2020. However, the impersonator of the Chilean took the scores by unanimous vote.

Mauri Stern excited with performance of ‘Mon Laferte’

“You moved us, you have the alternative part, she has the voice color, she has the strength, you really transport us to see her and that’s what we were looking for. Besides in Mon there are such good songs, which are of such a level that your challenges are going to be incredible ”, commented the controversial jury.

Tony Succar applauds the presentation of ‘Ricardo Montaner’

Hugo Apaza, imitator of Ricardo Montaner, was part of this new edition of I am, great battles.

After singing “Solo con un beso”, Tony Succar praised her performance. However, he left her a recommendation.

“Today you were smiling, you were connecting more with the jury. It moved me and that is something that for me has a lot of value, because from one day to the next you have changed drastically and if you follow these steps you will be a good imitator and a great artist ”, said the musician.

As you remember, this new season of Yo soy started last Monday, January 4. The two Grammy Award winner and Magneto member Lauri Stern were introduced as the new jurors.

Mauri Stern, the implacable jury of I am

Mauri Stern came from Mexico to join as the new jury of Yo soy. The singer caused a stir from the first day of the program, as he launched harsh criticism against the imitators, who, several of them, felt “attacked.”

Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín in tense moment

Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern starred in a tense moment after not agreeing on the evaluation of ‘Ana Torroja’.

Mauri pointed out that the impersonator who did not measure up; However, the comment was not to the liking of Marín, who said that the role of the judges is to rescue the positive side of the contestants so that they improve.

Mauri Stern to the jury of I am: “They forget that we are in an imitation contest

Mauri Stern continues to cause controversy, as he is not only severe and demanding with the participants of Yo soy, but also with his fellow jurors Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma, whom he described as “benevolent” after listening to their comments for the imitators.

“My teammates confuse me a bit, they say the technical thing, but I feel like we forget that we are in an imitation contest,” said the Mexican.

Mon Laferte is moved by his impersonator

Through her official Twitter account, the real Mon Laferte shared the performance of the participant, who got a place among established artists by eliminating Luis Hans, an imitator of Pedro Infante. “I love her too much,” wrote the singer-songwriter and added a crying image.

“How much affection can you feel, how many emotions to give away, how many tears can be released, how many stories to tell and everything, you keep giving me the best and most beautiful that an admirer can feel,” he expressed on Instagram.

Oriana Montero Instagram

