‘Mon Laferte’ it has been harshly criticized on social networks by many users who ask for its departure from I am, great battles.

Oriana Montero, an imitator of the Chilean singer, assured that she does not pay attention to negative criticism and, on the contrary, said that she is focused on perfecting her character in each presentation.

“The truth is I don’t even take them. I don’t take those comments because the truth is that I’m trying to do my best because I love this setting, I love what I do, I love music, I love it. Mon Laferte and imitate it ”, indicated the participant.

“I pay attention to people who give me positive messages, who motivate me and who advise me. In the end, people can say one thing and another. So, I decided that it was not going to affect me and that I was going to take all those comments to make me stronger in the competition “added.

In addition, the singer showed her emotion when talking about the emotional praise she has received from Mon Laferte.

“The fact that Mon Laferte mentions me, that he says he loves me, I think (with that) I forget everything else. I do not care if they say, if they do not say, because those comments do not stop me, rather they motivate me to show what I am made of on stage, “he concluded Oriana montero during the behind-the-scenes of the show.

