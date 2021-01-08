Oriana montero, an impersonator of Mon Laferte in I am, great battles, has become one of the favorite participants to win the top prize in the program, as she put the jury on their feet by singing the song “Before you” in her recent performance . The Chilean singer was no stranger to her talent and expressed her emotion on social networks.

Through your official account Twitter, the real Mon Laferte shared the performance of the participant, who got a place among the established artists by eliminating Luis Hans, an imitator of Pedro Infante. “I love her too much,” wrote the singer-songwriter and added a crying image.

In the clip you could also see the moment in which the members of the jury Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern stand up to applaud the young woman.

Oriana Montero did not want to be left behind and returned the show of affection with an emotional message. “How much affection can you feel, how many emotions to give away, how many tears can be released, how many stories to tell and everything, you keep giving me the best and most beautiful that an admirer can feel,” he expressed on Instagram.

Oriana Montero Instagram

“Your beautiful words, for me it is like feeling that you compose a song about me. I also love you too much and much more. Thank you so much, Mon Laferte ”, he concluded.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.