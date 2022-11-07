Mon Laferte rocked the stage of the Arena Peru with a spectacular concert. After two years, the Chilean interpreter returned to sing to her heartbreak and make her Peruvian fans cry. This time, she presented the new songs from her latest albums, “Six” Y “1950″. In addition, he starred in an emotional moment with the Peruvian singer La Lá, who was the opening act of the night.

Mon Laferte and La Lá came together to sing together

Two voices to a single rhythm. Before finishing her show, Mon Laferte invited La Lá to come on stage. There, both performed the songs: “Selva negra” (La lá) and “Yo te qui” (Mon Laferte).

To the sound of the guitar and the cajon, the artists made their hundreds of followers dance, who forgot about the safety regulations and ended up crowding in front of the stage. There was everything: crying, shouting and posters with messages of admiration.

Shortly before saying goodbye with a big hug, Mon Laferte praised La Lá’s talent and assured that she is a source of pride for the country. “This woman is very wonderful, take good care of her, she is a treasure for Peru,” she said.

What songs did Mon Laferte perform at his concert in Peru?

Mon Laferte opened his concert in Peru with a song of heartbreak: “Even if you die to come back”. She continued with her hits “Tomento”, “Invéntame”, “Full love”, “Flaco”, “If you wanted me” and “La braid”.

In the second act, he performed his most recent songs, such as “Mujer” and “Supermercado”. For the third, she put cumbia on the show with songs like “Amárrame”, “Why did I go to fall in love with you”, “The kiss”, and “Where did it go”. However, she could not finish her show without first playing “Your lack of love” and “My good love”.