Mon Laferte denounced on his social networks that his mural Day 1, which he painted in the city of Valparaíso, was vandalized a second time.

In her Instagram stories, the singer shared a photo of the damage her work suffered.

“I knew this would happen”, wrote the interpreter in the publication where it could be seen that part of the drawing had been stained with black paint.

Mon Laferte Photo Post: Instagram Capture

This is the second time that Mon Laferte’s work has been damaged. The first was after its inauguration, when a hooded man threw white paint bombs against the singer’s work.

Mon Laferte mural causes controversy

The mural of the singer Mon Laferte was harshly criticized by the Seremi of Cultures, Arts and Heritage from the Valparaíso region because it was held in a place that is part of the cultural heritage.

“Regardless of whether they are artists or not artists, the truth is that the issue is where we paint and where we don’t. She has all the recognition as a singer, she probably also has it as a visual artist. I am not going to make an analysis of this issue, but what is important and worrying for me as Seremi is that Valparaíso does not know what are the attributes that make it the holder of that heritage site designation, “said the authority for a Chilean media.

Likewise, it was revealed that the Chilean singer could be fined if she does not have an authorization to do her work in that place.

“I do not know if she had the permits from the Council of National Monuments and permits from the neighbors, but if not, it is possible that she risks a fine, beyond being a recognized artist,” he added.

Mon Laferte, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.