Oriana Montero, an impersonator of Mon Laferte in Yo soy, recalled the experience for which she left her native country Venezuela and she decided to migrate to Peru, where she has now become a reference for the interpreter of “Your lack of love.”

She gave an interview for the segment hosted by Giovanna Valcárcel from the backstage of the new gala of I am, great celebrities, which is broadcast this Saturday, March 27.

There, he recounted in what situation he arrived at the Peru and revealed that he had to sing for eight months on the Bridge of Sighs in order to survive. This despite the fact that he had finished his Accounting, since his passion for music was what made him happy the most.

“When I came from Venezuela, I arrived with a flannel, two blouses and pants. My life has taken an incredible turn thanks to Yo soy (…). So, if you are at home and want to do something for your life, it doesn’t matter what they say and fight for what you want, ”said the impersonator.

“Telling a little about my situation in Venezuela, one of the things I migrated for is that sometimes I had money and would go out, but there was nothing to eat, there were no options and I waited until night to find something. Going through that is very tough, I don’t wish it on anyone, “he added.

He used his experience to encourage young people to fight for their dreams. “I want to be an example of struggle for many people, no matter their nationality or where they come from. Believe in yourself. If you know that you are good at something, fight for it, “he concluded.

