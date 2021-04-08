Chile and Mexico come together through the collaboration of two of their most successful representatives: Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi. Both artists joined their voices in a song dedicated to all their fans, but mainly to their female audience.

Previous days, Laferte Y Fountain They had already announced the release of the single through their social networks, news that caused a lot of expectation among their followers.

“The rumors are true: this Wednesday, the premiere of” La Mujer “with Gloria Trevi,” read a publication by Mon Laferte on your Facebook account.

Finally, this April 7, the long-awaited theme was launched and is now available on all platforms. The new duet has caused a stir among listeners of the recent song due to the lyrics, the scenery and the overall production of the video clip.

“I loved the song since I heard it, both the first notes of its arrangement and the guts of its lyrics,” he said. Fountain on their social networks.

He also expressed his emotion for having worked with the Chilean. “Doing this collaboration with Mon Laferte gives it a perfect meaning: pain, resurrection and revenge, but of the good kind, that is to say ours”, assured the interpreter of “Loose Hair”.

After the publication of the single, the Mexican singer also added an emotional message to her followers on her Twitter account: “This song is for my powerful women. A hymn dedicated to you! ”.

For its part, Mon Laferte has been publicly recognized as a feminist activist. Therefore, it is not strange that the singer again uses her music to provide a message of self-improvement and self-love to all Latin American women.

