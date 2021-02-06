Last Friday, February 5, ‘Mon Laferte‘was dethroned by’ Sandro ‘in the recent edition of I am, great battles.

The young impersonator sang the song “Come back please”, while Tony Cam, who returned to the show to challenge the Chilean, sang “Because I love you.”

When the time came for the jury to choose for the best characterization, by unanimous decision they voted for ‘Sandro’. In this way, Oriana Montero was left out of the competition.

After this, the impersonator used her social networks tothank the support received during his tenure on the talent show. Through Instagram, the young woman left a short message for her followers.

“I love you, thank you all and thank you for everything. I am leaving happy and blessed, “he wrote in the publication.

Oriana Montero’s message to her fans. Photo: capture / Instagram

‘Mon Laferte’ ignores criticism

Days ago, the impersonator spoke about the criticism calling for her retirement from the competition. In this regard, she assured to ignore certain people who wanted her in the consecrated chair.

“The truth is I don’t even take them. I do not take those comments because the truth is that I am trying to do my best, because I love this setting, I love what I do, I love music, I love Mon Laferte and imitate it, “he said Oriana.

“I pay attention to people who give me positive messages, who motivate me and who advise me. In the end, people can say one thing and another. So, I decided that that was not going to affect me and that I was going to take all those comments to make me stronger in the competition, “he added.

Mon Laferte, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.