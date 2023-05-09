‘Mamá Lucha’ surprises even her cashiers with a discount from 699 to 82 pesos | VIDEO

Through the TikTok social network, the case of a 92 year old woman who held a peculiar celebration of birthday to his 64-year-old son, Well, the man reacted in a way that no one expected, which is why it caused controversy.

There are videos circulating on the Internet that Internet users cannot stop reproducing, this is one of them, because when the protagonists are mothers, they manage to move everyone, thanks to the hard effort and love they give their children.

This viral story was spread by the account of ‘@luisotamado’, who explained that the recording was made at a party, as an elderly woman was seen who, with music, balloons and great happiness, celebrated the return of the sun to his son, who will always be the baby of his eyes.

Therefore, the content creator wrote in the publication: “At 92 years old, he still sings his 64-year-old son’s birthday and the grandson follows suit.”

The description referred to the woman who was seen singing in the morning, when suddenly, seeing her state of mind, her grandson appeared, to start dancing with her, in order to steal a smile from her, because she was very excited to celebrate.

In the comment box, Internet users pointed out: “Grandma has more courage than her son”, “How beautiful Mommy”, “God always keep her, grandmother, how happy she looks, blessings.”