Manuela Petrangeli was killed by her ex-partner: she was on the phone with her son when she was attacked

Yet another femicide has taken the life of a woman who was on the street because she was going to pick up her son. This is the story of Manuela Petrangeli, a woman killed by her ex-partner with rifle shots.

Manuela Petrangeli

Here’s what happened.

Manuela Petrangeli killed on the street by her ex-boyfriend

Yet another woman has been killed in Rome due to the end of a love story that her partner was most likely not willing to accept. The woman, whose name was Manuela Petrangeliwas returning home where her 10-year-old son was waiting for her.

Stock image

According to initial reconstructions, the woman was going to pick up her son as the two were supposed to do something together. Unfortunately, however, she failed in her intent. Her ex-partner he ended his life before she could be reunited with her son.

Manuela was a woman who in life was a physiotherapist and had recently turned 50. The woman was allegedly hit by her ex-partner, Gianluca Molinarothe child’s father. At the time of the attack, the woman was with a colleague, as the two had left work and were still saying goodbye.

The shot and then the tragedy

The terrible scenario would have occurred in Orseolo Street at number 36. Witnesses described how they heard each other two shots in the air and how, suddenly, many people rushed towards the woman to try to save her. We still do not know how many shots were thrown at poor Manuela or even in which parts of her body she was hit.

Manuela Petrangeli

A doctor and some nurses immediately intervened on the spot to try to save Manuela, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for her. According to the witnesses and listening to the version of events given by the woman’s colleagues, the woman was allegedly hit in the arm and then in the chest.

Manuela was at the time of her killing telephone with her son and perhaps this makes everything even more dramatic. She and the child’s father had said goodbye for more than three years. In any case, the man has constituted a few hours ago, declaring that he had used a sawn-off shotgun which he allegedly used while inside a Smart.

The man is not in possession of firearms license and the dynamics that allow us to understand how he came into possession of the firearm remain uncertain. In the next few hours an investigation will be arranged the autopsy over the body of poor Manuela, while a child, unfortunately, will never see his mother come home again.