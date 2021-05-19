Vanessa is 39 years old, she is a professional tango dancer and mother of three children. Every night, together with other female heads of the family from the Bogotá neighborhood where she lives, she goes out to defend the protesters from police repression. This makeshift Praetorian guard has written the name of their battalion on the shields they wear to defend themselves against tear gas and riot police blows: “Mamás Primera Línea.”

The mothers met and became friends during the first days of the social mobilization against the government of Iván Duque, which is now three weeks old. “For several nights we had watched with fear and anguish how the police attacked our young people who came out to protest for their rights,” says Vanessa while covering part of her face with a black scarf. And he continues: “We came to the conclusion that if we were going to do social work, we should do it well: in the front line, putting the body to defend the protesters.”

The day after the group was created, the mothers rummaged through garbage cans in the Keneddy neighborhood, in the south of the capital, for pieces of wood and some other resistant material that would serve to defend themselves during clashes with the police. They didn’t find much. They agreed to break the piggy banks with the few savings they had left and have the black shields that now protect and identify them made. Some college students gave them the goggles for their eyes.

“We demand minimal things: the right to work, to education, to health, to housing, a basic income to feed our family,” says Johana, a 36-year-old woman who these days has had to leave with the grandmother to her two young children as she goes out to care for the protesters.

Some of the front-line moms in front of a mural in her honor. Camilo Rozo

She and the rest of the mothers are only a small sample of the 21 million people, 42% of the total population in Colombia, which is currently poor and survives on less than 70 euros a month. In addition to being unemployed, all frontline moms are heads of households, single women who have had to educate their children on their own. “The parents almost never respond, they don’t show up, they don’t give money, but we still have to go out and look for the daily money to take home,” explains Johana.

The mothers have already had several clashes with the police, who have also been the target of attacks. “We know that at any moment we can lose our lives,” says Johana. Your fears are not unfounded. In the 21 days since the strike in Colombia, the police are responsible for the deaths of at least 14 people, according to the latest Human Rights Watch report.

Eileen, the oldest of the mothers, came last in the group, she was scared. “I thought about it a lot with the pillow, but it is the least I can do to accompany the young people who fight for our rights,” he explains, and that is how he joined.

Carlos plays in the minor divisions of a team from the capital. Now he has become the leader of the first line of defense of the Americas Portal, the area where the mothers operate. He commands a group of neighborhood boys who every night since the protests began trying to protect the protesters from the stun bombs, rubber bullets and jets of water thrown by the police. “For us they are a great support,” says Carlos, who like the rest of the interviewees prefers not to say his last name.

Since the mothers are at the front, some policemen think twice about repressing them. “In the end we all have a mother,” said some officers when they saw them for the first time. Daniela, a young woman in charge of communications for the community space that has been created in the place where young people and mothers resist, explains that what is happening is a profound change in the image that civil society has of the protesters. “It is beautiful that the mothers have joined the resistance because it demolishes the idea that those who are in the front lines of the protest are vandals.”

They insist that their role is to defend life. “I believe that the burn of a bus, the broken glass in a shop, or the painted walls have no comparison with the life of a human being, be it a policeman or a protester. Life is priceless ”, they say together. His main rule is never to separate: “If they attack one, they attack us all.”

