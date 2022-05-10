Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Alvaradenses demonstrate that death is not an obstacle to honor mothers on this special dayin which from an early hour they go to the Guamúchil municipal pantheon loaded with flowers and cleaning supplies to honor the memory of their beloved mothers, but above all loaded with love, longing and mixed feelings.

It was a warm morning this Tuesday in the municipal pantheon, where the little breeze blew through the dusty tombs, helping to dust off not only the white granite tombstones, but also the precious memories of yesterday.

Read more: They manage resources for the Tigres del Norte ride in Mocorito

Among bouquets of roses, gladiolas, carnations, gardenias, lilies and other floral varieties, hundreds of women who rest in the afterlife are honored by their relatives who came to the cemetery to visit them and relive pleasant memories, a tradition that is still present in the region. every May 10.

“This day is very controversial, because there is happiness and there is sadness at the same time, it is when the most beautiful memories come,” he said. Arturo Nunez Executionerwho for many years has been getting up at 5:30 a.m. every May 10 to visit the grave of his beloved mother.

With tears in his eyes, he read the poem “In Peace” by Amado Nervo written in the tomb of the one who gave him life, a very significant composition for him and his family, as it reminds them of how his mother faced death with the most beautifull.

“Moms are the best, they are the most beautiful thing there can be,” he expressed with the feeling on the surface, while hugging his wife.

Some people also honor the memory of the mothers of their spouses, such as Elvia Flores, who lovingly accompanies her husband every Mother’s Day to visit the tomb where the memory of her longed-for mother-in-law lies.

Read more: Morena Quintero, a mother who raised her 7 children in Salvador Alvarado

“I loved her very much, and she loved me too, so I’m happy to be here and to be able to bring her a bouquet of flowers,” he said on the verge of tears.

While holding the bunch of roses for her mother-in-law, Elvia affirmed that this is also a way to honor and celebrate this day that recognizes the great work of each mother and her role within the family.