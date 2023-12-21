Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! he scored sales For a million copies between retail and digital just over a month after its debut in Japan: an excellent result for the new episode of the Konami series.

For a few weeks at the top of the Japanese charts, Momotaro Dentetsu World was launched on the Japanese market last November 16, while the Momotaru Dentetsu series celebrated its thirty-fifth anniversary on December 2.

In this case, the game is set on planet Earth, represented as a spherical map for the first time in the franchise, with local features and products that highlight the peculiarities of the various areas of the world.