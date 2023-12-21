Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! he scored sales For a million copies between retail and digital just over a month after its debut in Japan: an excellent result for the new episode of the Konami series.
For a few weeks at the top of the Japanese charts, Momotaro Dentetsu World was launched on the Japanese market last November 16, while the Momotaru Dentetsu series celebrated its thirty-fifth anniversary on December 2.
In this case, the game is set on planet Earth, represented as a spherical map for the first time in the franchise, with local features and products that highlight the peculiarities of the various areas of the world.
A successful series
The success of Momotaro Dentetsu World does not come as a surprise, if we consider that the first episode of the series, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, was able to exceed quota four million copies sold in less than three years.
Let's talk about a brand for now distributed only within Japanese borders: who knows if the doors of the West will ever be opened to him.
