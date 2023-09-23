Present in full force at Tokyo Game Show 2023that’s it KONAMI also reserved a small space for the title Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!introducing game modes History Mode And My World.

Let’s discover them below!

History Mode

Three main events will be offered in the game, which will be part of the History Mode. The three events are:

Defeat an epidemic – Buy medical development companies to create and produce vaccines.

– Buy medical development companies to create and produce vaccines. Provide humanitarian aid – Passes through barriers to successfully deliver aid of all kinds to its destinations.

– Passes through barriers to successfully deliver aid of all kinds to its destinations. Become a millionaire – The information and communication revolution is expanding rapidly across the world. The value of IT companies will also skyrocket in a few years! Now is your chance to make big profits!

My World

My World is a mode that allows you to freely explore the game map, return to stations previously visited and activate special events.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! is coming to Japan on Nintendo Switch from the November 16. Below you can admire the complete video of the stage during the TGS 2023.

