Konami has announced that Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! has sold more than four million copies . This is an excellent result, considering that it is an exclusive Nintendo Switch only released in Japan.

Japanese people love Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Launched in 2020, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! is a highly appreciated party game at home, so much so that it has become one of the greatest successes of Nintendo’s hybrid console, capable of surpassing Monster Hunter Rise, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Momotaro Dentetsu series comes from afar and is one of the products of Konami for the long-running Japanese market. In Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! the protagonist has the role of president of a railway company and must compete to make it grow more than the competition.

Hardly Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! will come out of Japan, but it is interesting to know that the local market is still capable of producing similar hits. Konami has continued to update the game since launch, adding new content and modes to the delight of buyers.