Although the war for Wano came to an end with Kaido’s defeat, this does not mean that the nation is without problems. After a well-deserved rest, Eiichirō Oda returned to the world of one piece with chapter 1055, where we can see Momonosuke protecting his country with a new power.

In the latest One Piece manga chapter, Admiral Ryokugyu arrived in Wano, ready to arrest Luffy and co. However, before this can happen, the general will have to face Yamato and Momonosuke. Here we were able to see the new leader of this eastern country in action, with everything and a power that looks very similar to Kaido’s.

As they could see, Momo has gained a firm understanding of her dragon form, unleashing an attack quite similar to one of Kaido’s most powerful blows. Although Ryokugyu’s body was burned considerably, the military man can regenerate himself thanks to his abilities. Fortunately, The fight is over, and it seems that Wano is finally ready to know peace.

Via: One Piece