PLAYISM and the developer Bombservice announce that the title Momodora: Moonlit Farewell he will do his great denutto up PC Street Steam fromJanuary 11, 2024. The date was made public through a new and intriguing trailer.

The events narrated in the game will take place 5 years later Momodora IIIand they will see the young priestess Momo embark on a new divine mission with the aim of saving the people of his village from the dangerous threat posed by a horde of demons.

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu