PLAYISM has released the launch trailer for Momodora: Moonlit Farwellavailable from today exclusively on PC via Steam. By purchasing it by January 18th we can take advantage of a 10% discount on the launch price, thus bringing it to €14.84.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell – Now available on Steam

Join Momo, High Priestess of Koho Village in Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

Osaka, Japan – January 11, 2024 – PLAYISM, Japan's oldest independent publisher, is thrilled to reveal that Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, the culmination of Bombservice's Momodora series of Metroidvania games, is now available on Steam.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is the flagship of all the know-how that the developers have accumulated over many years of the Momodora series, and is designed to be enjoyed by series veterans and newcomers alike.

The Momodora series is a series of 2D exploration-filled action games developed by indie developer Bombservice since 2010. There have been 4 installments in the series so far and it is known for its gorgeous pixel art and fast-paced, rewarding action. The previous game, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, received critical acclaim, selling over 800,000 copies worldwide.

“HI! I'm Rdein, director of Momodora: Moonlit Farewell and creator of the series. Our new game comes out soon and is the culmination of everything we've learned. My sincere hope is that players find this game fun and explore the content as much as possible. Please welcome him eagerly!”

Check out the awesome trailer for Momodora: Moonlit Farewell here: https://youtu.be/szQk4i1zRmY

Momodora Features: Moonlit farewell

Gorgeous animations and pixel art.

Action-packed gameplay focused on melee combos, well-timed dodges and some ranged combat tricks up the sleeve.

The “Sigil” system allows for highly customizable playstyles.

Intense and engaging boss battles.

Deep exploration of a world rich in lore and atmosphere.

Freely adjustable difficulty levels, allowing you to relax and explore the fascinating world at your own pace or face powerful enemies in a real challenge.

For more information on Momodora: Moonlit Farewell visit official site by Momodora: Moonlit Farewell and follow PLAYISM on X, DiscordAnd YouTube.