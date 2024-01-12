Momodora: Moonlit Farewell and finally available on Steam . This is a high-quality action platformer, the new chapter in a series developed by Bombservice. Then Momo, the High Priestess of the village of Koho, returns, engaged in a new adventure against the demons who want to exterminate her people.

Trailer and other details

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell takes place five years after the events of Momodora III and tells of the greatest calamity ever faced by the village of Koho, which the demons just don't want to leave alone. It will once again be up to Momo Reinol, the most skilled priestess of all, to discover who rang the bell that opened the doors to the new invasion. The hope is that by identifying the person responsible, Momo can not only save the village but also preserve the sacred Lun Tree, the source of life and health for Koho.

The main features of the game talk about splendid pixel art graphics, an action-packed game based on the execution of spectacular combos, a seal system that allows you to create personalized fighting styles, huge and spectacular bosses, a world to explore and the possibility of selecting the desired difficulty level.

The developers also released a letter to accompany the launch of the new Momodora, after recalling that Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight received critical acclaim and sold over 800,000 copies worldwide.: “Hi! I'm Rdein, director of Momodora: Moonlit Farewell and creator series. Our new game will be out soon and is the culmination of everything we've learned. My sincere hope is that players find this game fun and explore the content as much as possible. Please welcome it!”